Former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown joins Harvard as Visiting Fellow

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Former Oregon Governor Kate Brown is headed back to college. Specifically, she’ll be a Visiting Fellow at Harvard’s Institute of Politics.

Brown just completed her second term as Oregon’s chief executive.

Harvard says the Visiting Fellows Program “brings distinguished veterans of public life for a short yet comprehensive stay at the Institute of Politics. Each fellowship is individually tailored to the background of the visiting fellow, as well as his or her calendar availability.”

RELATED: Outgoing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown reflects on turbulent final term

RELATED: Gov. Brown forgives traffic fines, fees for 7,000 Oregonians