Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials have certified the midterm election results.

The governor, secretary of state, attorney general and chief justice signed off on the election results Monday. Their signatures formalize victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged.

The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges.

Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to file a lawsuit after weeks of criticizing the administration of the election.

The certification also allows for an automatic recount to begin in a handful of races.

