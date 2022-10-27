Skechers kicks Ye out of headquarters after unannounced arrival

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the California headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers Wednesday after he showed up unannounced.

Skechers says the Grammy winner, who is now known as Ye, also engaged in unauthorized filming at its corporate headquarters in Manhattan Beach and was escorted out by two executives.

Skechers says it condemns his recent remarks and has no intention of working with him.

For weeks, Ye has made antisemitic comments in interviews and social media.

On Tuesday, Adidas ended its partnership with the artist and a slew of other companies also have cut ties.

