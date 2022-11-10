▶️ Caught on camera: Police officer saves baby who stopped breathing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Days after a Kansas City Police officer saved the life of a 1-month-old girl who wasn’t breathing, it was revealed she was battling Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The police department release body cam video of the rescue.

The Kansas City Police Department stated Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, were called to a home on Nov. 3 where the girl — named Kamiyah — was not breathing.

The two officers arrived before EMS and ran into the house, according to the KCPD, after which the baby’s father handed the child over to DuChaine.

Police said DuChaine began infant chest compressions, which was followed by back thrusts. The baby resumed breathing again and the officer turned her over on her side while Owen checked for obstructions.

On Monday, it was revealed that Kamiyah had RSV. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than 1 year of age in the United States.”

Kamiyah is in stable now and continues to improve each day.

“She’s still on a breathing machine and stuff,” said Kamiyah’s mom Tajanea Allen. “I’d rather for her to be on it than to be anywhere else, that’s for sure.”

The officers were able to visit Kamiyah in the hospital. The department shared this photo.

“Seeing that she’s OK, that she’s breathing, that was the most rewarding part,” said DuChaine. “Just being able to see the baby again.”

“Richard DuChaine is a hero,” Allen said. “He saved my daughter’s life. I would do anything for that man. He saved my daughter and I’m very grateful for that.”

Allen said the goal is to bring baby Kamiyah home in time for Thanksgiving.