▶️ Bend teen wins gold, silver at World Youth Fly Fisher Championship

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend local Kage Kossler recently competed in the World Youth Fly Fisher Championship in Bosnia with Team USA. At the event, the 18-year-old won the silver medal individually and helped propel Team USA to win the gold medal.

Kossler caught and released 98 fish and was runner-up to his teammate Drew Bone.

Team USA brought home the gold, with South Africa placing second and France taking third.

In 2021, Kossler also won the National Youth Fly Fishing Championship when he was 16. Fly fishing has been a part of Kossler’s life since he was seven-years-old and he has been competing for the last six years.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: The Great Outdoors: Bend teen heading to World Fly Fishing Championships

RELATED: Project Healing Waters helping feed veterans’ souls through fly tying