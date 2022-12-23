▶️ Fundraiser for 23-year-old with breast cancer held at ‘On Tap’

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

On Kaci Cox’s 23rd birthday, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Rare for her age.

“She is just a remarkable young woman, and this shouldn’t happen to any woman, but especially not to a 23-year-old, just starting life,” said family friend Grace Nielsen.

Thursday night, family and friends gathered at “On Tap” in Bend for a fundraiser, helping raise money for her medical bills.

“She is the easiest going kindest person I have ever met,” said close friend Cambree Shields. “She is so lovable and just the dearest person, and I think that is why so many people are here because she is so loved.”

Shields has been good friends with Kaci since they were kids, from children playing volleyball to college roommates to having Kaci in her wedding. Seeing her friend diagnosed with cancer had Shields stunned.

“Absolutely a lot of shock, but she is tough, and I know she can go through this,” said Shields. “It’s really hard to see your friend go through this, but even harder for her to go through this. So, really just showing her love is all we can do.”

During the event, the surrounding food carts donated portions of their sales to help raise money, raffle tickets were sold, and a silent auction took place.

“I think it’s fabulous that so many people braved the cold and weather to support Kaci,” said Nielson.

Kaci, an assistant volleyball coach at Bend High School and a counseling secretary at Caldera High School, was met with smiles, hugs, and love Thursday night.

“Kaci is the best person, and we just need to be supportive of her right now and do everything we can to support her,” said Shields.

“Boy is she one tough cookie,” said Nielson. So, if anyone can beat this, it will be Kaci.”

There is a GoFundMe set up for Kaci: https://www.gofundme.com/f/kacis-bump-in-the-road