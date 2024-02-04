▶️ Sunriver Brewing hosts K9 Keg Pull, a dog-gone good time for a good cause

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Sunriver Brewing hosted the annual K9 Keg Pull at the Village in Sunriver Saturday.

Hundreds of dogs of all breeds were registered to race down the 120-foot snow course, pulling empty kegs of various sizes.

Some were bribed with treats and toys, while others took the race very seriously trying to defend their titles and all for a good cause.

“We did pretty good, I think we’ll be top five maybe,” said Jacob Schumacher along with his dog Batman.

All proceeds from the K9 Keg Pull go to the Ronald McDonald House of Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Lauren Olander, chief development officer of the charity says the K9 Keg Pull has brought in over $50,000 during past events.

Participants and spectators were also encouraged to donate dog food and enter a raffle benefitting the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

