K-9 tracks down suspect after traffic stop leads to chase near Terrebonne

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K-9 on Monday was able to track down a man who ran from a disabled car after leading deputies on a car chase near Terrebonne.

The incident started around 6:50 p.m. Monday when a deputy tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation in the area of NW Chinook and Badger Road.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the car immediately sped up to try get away from the deputy.

Deputies pursued the car into the area of NW Quail Road and NW Lower Bridge Way in Terrebonne.

Janes said as the vehicle was traveling south on NW Quail Rd, a deputy tried the Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) to stop the car.

The driver of the car, later identified as 22-year-old Jonathan Addington of Terrebonne, slammed on his brakes, forcing the deputy to turn to avoid a collision with the car. A second involved deputy ended up side swiping the lead deputy’s car.

There were no injuries, but both Sheriff’s Office vehicles sustained minor damage.

Addington then continued onto BLM land in the area until his car became disabled and he ran away from the scene.

Janes said additional responding deputies established a perimeter in the area and spotted the car.

K-9 Ares and his handler began tracking Addington and ultimately tracked him about two miles north to a residence located in the 7000 block of NW Rainbow Rd.

Deputies discovered Addington hiding in the attic of a barn on the property, Janes said.

Addington was issued a citation for felony fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving and misdemeanor attempt to elude.