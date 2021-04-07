K-9 tracks down Bend man after leading deputy on chase, ditching car

A Bend man was arrested Tuesday after leading a Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputy on a short chase and abandoning his car.

William Earl Swanson, 42, was charged with felony and misdemeanor attempt to elude, reckless driving and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

The incident started when a deputy near China Hat Road saw a man driving a Honda Accord with expired registration stickers.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the deputy tried to pull over the car, but the Swanson immediately sped away.

The deputy pursued the car for a short distance until it turned onto a dirt powerline road.

The car was quickly found abandoned and running near the powerline road to the north of China Hat Rd.

Deputies believed the vehicle belonged to Swanson based on prior contacts. They had information that Swanson had been involved in a couple of disputes earlier in the day and had reportedly displayed a weapon during one of them.

Deputies quickly set up a perimeter in the area.

K-9 Ezel and his partner, Deputy Johnson responded to the vehicle.

Johnson made numerous announcements that he was tracking with a K-9 advising Swanson he may be bit if he did not give up.

K-9 Ezel and Johnson started tracking Swanson and he was found a short distance from the car. Swanson was hiding in a bush and was ultimately bit by Ezel.

Swanson was taken into custody and evaluated by paramedics for minor injuries. Swanson was then taken to St. Charles in Bend for an evaluation for reasons unrelated to the dog bite, Janes said.

After being evaluated at St. Charles, Swanson was taken to the Deschutes County Jail.

During a search of Swanson’s vehicle, deputies found a BB gun pistol which resembled an actual handgun equipped with a laser sight.

More charges from the earlier disputes are possible.