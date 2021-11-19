K-9 helps catch Bend man in afternoon burglary near a local business

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Thursday afternoon for burglary among other charges for breaking into a house owned by a southeast Bend business, according to Bend Police.

Lt. Clint Burleigh said an employee from Sargent’s Stereo on Southeast Third Street called to report seeing an unknown person in a house next to the store; which is owned by the business.

When officers arrived, they found someone had forced their way inside the house on Southeast Heyburn Street.

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived to help with its K-9 Masa, and found 69-year-old Herbert Hoover Laurin had attempted to barricade himself in the house.

He was taken into custody and charged with Burglary II, Criminal Trespass I, Criminal Mischief II, Resisting Arrest and Fail to Register as a Sex Offender.

According to Bend Police Laurin did not meet current Deschutes County Adult Jail criteria to be lodged.

Laurin was issued a citation and released to appear in Deschutes County Circuit Court.