K-9 helps catch Bend man breaking into home

Tuesday, January 18th 2022

A Bend man was arrested Tuesday on burglary and theft charges after barricading himself inside a house, according to police.

Lt. Bob Jones said officers responded to a burglary in progress at a northwest Bend home around 10:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old David Michael Taxer inside the house, Jones said.

When Taxer refused to come out, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K-9, “Quattro” helped police locate him in the attic.

Taxer was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and charged with 1st degree burglary, 2nd degree criminal mischief, and theft of services. 

 

