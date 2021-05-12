Juvenile faces charges after brandishing airsoft gun near Pilot Butte Middle School

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 12-year-old boy had two airsoft pistols and a small amount of marijuana on him when he was located by Bend Police after making threats.

Sgt. Cindy Ksenzulak said multiple people called in to report the juvenile after he reportedly pulled a firearm and threatened other kids in the area.

Bend Police officers found the boy on the 1800 block of NE Neff Road Tuesday afternoon.

That is when they recovered the airsoft guns and marijuana.

He faces criminal charges of 1 Count of Disorderly Conduct, 1 Count of Menacing, and 1 Count MIP-Marijuana; it is being referred to the Deschutes County Juvenile Department.

The Bend-La Pine School District was notified and the boy was released to his family.