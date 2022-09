by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon will receive at least $18.8 million of the $438 MILLION MULTI STATE SETTLEMENT WITH E-CIGARETTE COMPANY JUUL.

That amount could rise to $20.5 million.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says the funds will provide needed resources to help young people stop using e-cigarettes and will prevent future generations from being targeted with slick marketing tactics.

The 34 states and territories are now in the process of finalizing and executing the documents.