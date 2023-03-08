Justin Link, convicted in ‘Redmond 5’ killing of Barbara Thomas, granted parole

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

One of the members of the “Redmond 5,” involved in the murder of Barbara Thomas in 2001, has been granted parole.

Justin Alan Link is scheduled for release on April 28, according to the Oregon Parole Board. Conditions of that parole will be established at the time of his release.

Link was 17 when he and four other teens — including Thomas’s son — plotted numerous ways to kill Thomas. She was ultimately beat up with wine bottles and shot.

After being convicted, there were several court hearings appealing Link’s life sentence.

Link will turn 40 in June.