▶️The Central Oregon community enjoys ‘Family Fiesta’ at the High Desert Museum

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Artist Justin Favela brought his Family Fiesta event to the High Desert Museum Saturday afternoon.

The Central Oregon community was invited to celebrate Latinx culture with activities including games, crafts, dance lessons, piñatas, and food.

The event is in connection with the High Desert Museum exhibition Favela created called ‘Vistas del Cielo’ and displays a colorful mural made of piñata paper.

“I think people feel a connection to it because everyone kind of knows what tissue paper is and the limitations of the paper, it’s really nice that people can be inspired to do their own artwork and their own crafts at home, I think that’s what I’ve seen people take away from the exhibit,” Justin said.

Favela and his family have hosted nine Family Fiestas at museums across the country since 2014.

