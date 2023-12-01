▶️ Jurassic Quest interactive dinosaur show at Deschutes Co. Fairgrounds this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Dinosaurs are roaming the Earth at the the Deschutes County Fairgrounds this weekend for the family-friendly Jurassic Quest. It features dozens of dinosaur exhibits, including animatronic dinos.

“Jurassic Quest is a full, national touring dinosaur exhibit that has about 165 million years of dinosaur knowledge all the way from the Triassic through Jurassic periods,” said Dino Trainer Isaiah Valbrun.

Walk the different lands where these creatures roamed the earth get an up close look at their big teeth, sharp claws, fur, feathers and scales. Many of the dinosaurs are animated.

“We have triceratops and a t-rex. We have some velociraptors and raptors as well. And we also have our eight-foot tall Utah raptor, Diego. He walks around the exhibit and says ‘Hi’ and you can also train him. So we have a bunch of different ranges of dinosaurs from height and weight and age and all that,” Valbrun said.

Some dinosaurs are stationary. Some walk back and forth. Some you can ride. And they even have a “baby” triceratops named Trixie, one of three baby dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest.

The event runs Friday through Sunday at the fairgrounds. You can get tickets online at this link. It’s open Friday 12p – 8p, Saturday 9a – 8p and Sunday 9a – 7p.

Safety note: maximum weight for rides is 140 pounds and socks must be worn on inflatable attractions.