▶️ Look up tonight! Jupiter is the closest it’s been to Earth in 59 years

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

The largest planet in our solar system is making its presence known.

The gas giant Jupiter is normally 484 million miles away. At its furthest, it’s 601 million miles away.

As of Monday, it sits just around the relative celestial corner — a mere 367 million miles.

“It takes the spacecraft like Juno and Gallileo that have orbited Jupiter about five years to get there,” Sunriver Observatory Manager Paul Poncy said.

It’s the closest it’s been to Earth since 1963. It wont be this close again for another 107 years.

It will be the brightest object in the eastern night sky Monday. Poncy recommends going out around 8 or 9 p.m. to view the planet.

Worthy Brewing is holding a viewing event in their “Hopservatory” on Monday starting at 8 p.m. They will direct their telescope toward Jupiter and its moons.