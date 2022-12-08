▶️ $45,000 grant to Central Oregon literacy program for Latino families

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A literacy program helping local Latino families and their children receives $45,000 in grants to expand its efforts.

The organization — which translates to “Together We Learn” — was one of three organizations in the tri-county area to receive the Go Kids Grant Award from the Oregon Community Foundation.

Juntos Aprendemos teaches parents and their children — normally between ages 3 and 5 — early literacy skills before they enter kindergarten.

RELATED: Learn about new Redmond library at open house Thursday

RELATED: Deschutes Public Library dumping 150-year-old Dewey Decimal System

It serves Deschutes County and recently expanded to Jefferson County, but the goal is to help families all across the High Desert.

“The reality, it comes down to access. And so it is a burden when families are having to drive from Prineville to Redmond to access this program. And we we want to remove that barrier. And our purpose is that families will have juntos aprendemos accessible in their own communities around families that they’re apart part within their community,” said Juntos Aprendemos Coordinator Gabriela Peden.

Other local winners of the Go Kids grants include the Family Resource Center of Central Oregon and the Jefferson County Library District.