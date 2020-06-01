Juniper Swim & Fitness Center to open June 8; pool, hot tub remain closed

The Bend Park and Recreation District will reopen the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center on Monday, June 8.

Fitness classes and activities will require advanced reservations to participate in all activities on the “dry side” of the recreation center.

The fitness center, FIT studio, group exercise rooms and outdoor exercise spaces will be open. Patrons can register online beginning at 8:00 a.m. June 4, at www.bendparksandrec.org/juniperreservations.

The pools, hot tub, sauna, steam room and showers will remain closed due to the Governor’s Office and Oregon Health Authority restrictions.

After the facility reopens, the online system can accept reservations up to seven days in advance for a day and time in the facility. Registration will remain open up until 15 minutes before the time of the scheduled activity for any available openings.

“Advanced registration is a new process at Juniper, but it ensures that we remain within the capacity limitations required by Oregon Health Authority to maintain a safe and healthy environment,” said Sue Glenn, recreation services manager. “A reservation makes the check-in process easy, reserves a space in a class or for self-directed exercise, and eliminates waiting in line for an opening.”

Fitness center sessions will be available in 80-minute increments throughout the day with a 10-minute cleaning/preparation transition time between sessions. Group exercise class schedules will be posted for individual class registration.

All spaces have been evaluated to determine their occupancy while comfortably maintaining adequate physical distancing. Fitness Center equipment has been rearranged to provide adequate spacing. Group exercise rooms have floor markings to designate individual spaces and outdoor spaces will be used for some activities and classes. One-way traffic flow patterns have been established to minimize congestion and close contact.

New cleaning procedures include thorough cleaning nightly, as well as extensive efforts during open hours. Specifically, the facility will be closed for one hour on longer days to complete a mid-day cleaning, and air circulation systems have been re-programmed to circulate 100% outside air during all hours of operations.

Hours will be:

Monday to Thursday: 5:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

A per-visit fee will be charged at the time of registration to reserve a spot. These fees are lower than regular drop-in rates and similar to the 10-visit pass rate. Payment is non-refundable. A credit will be provided if a reservation is cancelled in advance due to a health condition.