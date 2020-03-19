Juniper Swim & Fitness using Facebook Live for in-home classes

Juniper Swim and Fitness Center in Bend is offering at-home fitness classes through Facebook Live beginning Friday.

With Bend Parks and Rec facilities closed, Juniper is bringing the instructors to you.

Please make sure you’re in a place that is free of trip hazards for your safety and join us virtually for a slate of Facebook LIVE classes on Friday, March 20 beginning at 10 a.m. Please check with your physician before beginning this or any workout program.

10:00-10:30 am: Cardio Dance with Amber and Kaye

10:45-11:15 am: Mobility Class with Lindy and Judi T.

11:30 am-12:00 pm: STMB/Strength with Char and Janessa

12:15-12:45 pm: Strength & Conditioning with Alli and Kaye

1:00-1:45 pm: Restorative Flow Yoga with Anna and Janessa

Please follow Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and the Bend Senior Center on Facebook if you don’t already and share with your fitness buddies.

If the live session time doesn’t work for you, no worries. They will be available next week and in the video library when the time is right for you.