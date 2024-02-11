Another trailer destroyed by fire in Juniper Ridge, second one in a week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A trailer fire was reported around 9 a.m. Saturday morning off of Highway 97 in the Juniper Ridge area, Bend Fire and Rescue said.

After multiple reports of a large smoke column north of Bend, near mile post 131, Bend Fire & Rescue and Deschutes County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene.

When Bend Fire units arrived they found a motorhome on fire with severe damage and put out the blaze, said Jason Kamperman, fire inspector and investigator of Bend Fire and Rescue.

Reports from a witness on scene stated that the single occupant of the motorhome had informed him of the fire and left the scene prior to emergency units arrival, Kamperman said.

Kamperman stated Saturday evening, the fire is still under investigation at this time.

It is the second motorhome fire during the same week in the Juniper ridge area.

An unoccupied 24-foot travel trailer in was gutted by fire Thursday morning. The cause of that fire was not determined, there were no witnesses, Bend Fire and Rescue said.

Bend Fire would like to remind everyone to be extremely cautious when using any kind of open flames, in or outdoors.