▶️ Motorhome, 2 vehicles destroyed in Juniper Ridge encampment fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It took Bend Fire and Rescue firefighters an hour to fully extinguish a fire at an encampment in Juniper Ridge Wednesday. In all, a motorhome, two other vehicles and an adjacent tarped area were destroyed.

Bend Fire said multiple callers reported the fire. Crews arrived to find the motorhome and camp fully involved but had not spread to neighboring camps.

The person inside the motorhome escaped and was safely in another vehicle when firefighters arrived. Nobody was injured.

RELATED: VIDEO: Oregon barn fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab

RELATED: Deschutes Co. commissioners unanimously approve removal of ‘unsafe’ camps

While the main fire was stopped quickly, Bend Fire said it took another hour to fully put out what had burned.

Redmond Fire and Rescue and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted.

Bend Fire says it appears a failed heater in the motorhome was the cause. That led to the propane tank catching fire and spreading to the rest of the vehicle and adjacent materials.

Damages are estimated at $20,000.