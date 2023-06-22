▶️ Deschutes County Commission votes to remove illegal camps from Juniper Ridge

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Time is running out for an estimated 200 homeless people who are camping illegally on Juniper Ridge on Bend’s north end.

On Wednesday, the Deschutes County Commissioners approved a plan to clean up homeless camps on 50 acres of Juniper Ridge.

County staff presented what they describe as a comprehensive plan to evaluate and assess up to 200 homeless people living in RVs, tents and handmade structures on a county-owned section of Juniper Ridge.

“We would deploy a contractor to clean up the human waste,” said Erik Kropp, Deschutes County Assistant Administrator. “Also deploy portable toilets, hand washing stations and potable water so that the problem is not getting worse. We would also deploy Dumpsters and start the installation of concrete Jersey barriers.”

In Phase Two of the county’s plan, homeless individuals would voluntarily leave the property by a yet to be determined date.

Removal of abandoned property would occur in Phase Three.

Campers who refuse to leave would be dealt with in Phase Four.

“Ten weeks to connect folks to resources, adequate housing resources that are arguably not there, is highly unrealistic,” Avery Grace said during the public comment portion of Wednesday’s county commission meeting.

“Moving people does not solve the problem,” said Liz Goodrich, Redmond. “It seems super heavy on the enforcement rather than having law enforcement walk alongside relocation of our houseless neighbors.”

County commissioners approved spending up to $200,000 for the clean up but disagreed about whether this is an effective use of taxpayer money.

Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone said the clean up addresses immediate health and safety concerns.

Commissioner Phil Chang said without sanctioned camping places for homeless people to move to the problems will likely be repeated at other locations.