Dogs involved in mauling death at Juniper Ridge to be euthanized

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Dog Board ruled Tuesday that three dogs responsible for the death of a man in the Juniper Ridge area last year will be “humanely euthanized.”

The dogs belonged to Jessica Rae Charity. She pleaded guilty Dec. 21 to criminally negligent homicide and two counts of maintaining a dangerous dog in the death of Joseph Taylor Keeton, according to Deschutes County court records. Charity was sentenced to three years in prison and three years probation.

Prosecutors say dogs belonging to Charity attacked Keeton on July 18 or 19. He was taken to St. Charles where he later died.

Court documents say Charity failed “to prevent the dog from engaging in an act that, without provocation and in an aggressive manner,” killed Keeton.

