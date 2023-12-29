3 years in prison for Bend woman in Juniper Ridge dog mauling death

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend woman was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for the dog mauling death of a man in the Juniper Ridge area.

Jessica Rae Charity pleaded guilty Dec. 21 to criminally negligent homicide and two counts of maintaining a dangerous dog in the death of Joseph Taylor Keeton, according to Deschutes County court records.

Prosecutors say dogs belonging to Charity attacked Keeton on July 18 or 19. He was taken to St. Charles where he later died.

Court documents say Charity failed “to prevent the dog from engaging in an act that, without provocation and in an aggressive manner,” killed Keeton.

In addition to prison time, Charity must serve three years probation and must give up her dogs.

She faced as much as 10 years in prison.

