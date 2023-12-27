Bend woman pleads guilty in dog mauling death at Juniper Ridge

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend woman has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide after the dog mauling death of a man in the Juniper Ridge area.

Jessica Rae Charity also pleaded guilty on Dec. 21 to two counts of maintaining a dangerous dog in the death of Joseph Taylor Keeton, according to Deschutes County court records.

Prosecutors say dogs belonging to Charity attacked Keeton on July 18 or 19. He was taken to St. Charles where he later died.

Court documents say Charity failed “to prevent the dog from engaging in an act that, without provocation and in an aggressive manner,” killed Keeton.

Sentencing is set for Friday. The plea agreement states she faces up to 10 years in prison on the charges.

RELATED: Bend woman charged in alleged dog mauling death pleads not guilty

RELATED: Bend woman charged in fatal Juniper Ridge dog mauling