Bend woman charged in fatal Juniper Ridge dog mauling

A Bend woman was indicted Friday in a fatal dog mauling at a homeless camp in Juniper Ridge north of Bend over the summer.

A Deschutes County grand jury has indicted Jessica Rae Charity on charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Charity is the owner of three dogs who the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says attacked and killed Joseph Taylor Keeton on July 19.

In their initial report, DCSO said deputies were called out to the area known as “Dirt World” at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found that Keeton had lost a lot of blood after the attack. Deputies applied a tourniquet, began CPR and used a defibrillator. Keeton was taken to St. Charles in Bend by paramedics.

Keeton later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

