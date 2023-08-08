Juniper Ridge cleaning begins this week; nobody forced to move

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The first step in the clearing of Juniper Ridge in Deschutes County begins this week.

The county announced Tuesday that contractors will begin cleaning up the area where the homeless have been camping out.

Contractors will provide water stations, trash cans and portable toilets for the people there on a temporary basis. At the same time, they will be clearing debris from abandoned encampments.

The county says it is not planning on forcing anyone to move. It will hold off on that while looking into the creation of a managed camp, something the Board of Commissioners has voiced support for.

