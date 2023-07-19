Full-time deputy assigned to Juniper Ridge, China Hat for wildfire mitigation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is assigning a full-time deputy to the China Hat Road and Juniper Ridge areas to mitigate fire risk.

DCSO said the deputy will be proactive in dealing with illegal burning, human waste and trash dumping.

Outside of that patrol, deputies will begin carrying water bladders and receive specialized training to deal with immediate fire dangers in those areas. This is to react quickly to small fires before they become out-of-control and threaten nearby neighborhoods.

Last week, an unattended burn barrel was blamed for a brush fire near China Hat Road.

