Juniper kids’ pool to open July 6th

 6/24/2020

The much-anticipated opening of Juniper Swim and Fitness Center’s outdoor kids pool is slated for July 6th.

Julie Brown, communications & community relations manager for Bend Parks and Recreation, said the popular water play area will open to a limited number of households per time period.

Brown said more details on the reservation process will come next week.

BPRD opened the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center indoor and outdoor lap pools in two steps on June 22.

Pool use requires advanced reservations, consistent with fitness activities already reopened at the recreation center.

The 50-meter outdoor pool and 25-meter indoor pools are available for lap swim, workout on your own and water exercise classes.

Pool users can register online or register by phone at (541) 389-7665.

Lap lane sessions are available in 40-minute increments throughout each day with a 5-minute transition time.

In accordance with state guidelines, lap swimming will be restricted to one person per lane except when two family members may share a lane.

Water exercise class schedules will be listed for individual class registration. Water exercise classes will ensure physical distancing through designated spaces, including buffers between lap swimmers.

 

FacebooktwittermailFacebooktwittermail

Join the Conversation

Top Local Stories

  541.749.5151

co-daily