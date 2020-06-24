Juniper kids’ pool to open July 6th

The much-anticipated opening of Juniper Swim and Fitness Center’s outdoor kids pool is slated for July 6th.

Julie Brown, communications & community relations manager for Bend Parks and Recreation, said the popular water play area will open to a limited number of households per time period.

Brown said more details on the reservation process will come next week.

BPRD opened the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center indoor and outdoor lap pools in two steps on June 22.

Pool use requires advanced reservations, consistent with fitness activities already reopened at the recreation center.

The 50-meter outdoor pool and 25-meter indoor pools are available for lap swim, workout on your own and water exercise classes.

Pool users can register online or register by phone at (541) 389-7665.

Lap lane sessions are available in 40-minute increments throughout each day with a 5-minute transition time.

In accordance with state guidelines, lap swimming will be restricted to one person per lane except when two family members may share a lane.

Water exercise class schedules will be listed for individual class registration. Water exercise classes will ensure physical distancing through designated spaces, including buffers between lap swimmers.