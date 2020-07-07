Juniper family swim to begin July 10 with reduced capacity, reservations req’d

The family pool play area at Juniper Swim and Fitness center will open on Friday with advanced reservations, reduced capacity and social distancing requirements.

Family Swim will be offered in the outdoor activity pool and indoor pools in 80-minute sessions from mid-morning to early evening Monday to Saturday.

Reservations will be required and limited to 50 people per pool to allow for safe distancing.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 16 years or older during Family Swim.

Adults in each household are responsible for monitoring and maintaining distancing from other households. To assist, households will have designated on-deck spaces for required distancing.

Reservations begin at noon on Tuesday.

Registration is online at bendparksandrec.org/juniperreservations or by phone at 541-389-7665 and requires a household account with Bend Park and Recreation District.

Reservations can be made up to 7 days in advance, and remain open until 15 minutes prior to session start time – based on availability.

Establishing a BPRD household account is a 5-minute set-up process with activation by the Customer Service team within 48 hours of submission. Learn more on the district’s How to Register webpage at www.bendparksandrec.org/activities/how-to-register/

“Community members are encouraged to choose a pool option that fits their household best. The outdoor activity pool offers warm water with slides, tumble buckets and splash pad. The 25-meter indoor pool has diving boards, and includes access to the smaller children’s pool with a small slide,” said Sue Glenn, recreation services manager. “Unlike past summers, it will not be possible to move between the indoor and outdoor play opportunities within one reservation time period, so choose intentionally for the experience desired by your household.”

Family Swim fee is $5 per person for child, adult or senior. Out-of-district rates apply.

Additional details to prepare for a visit to Family Swim:

Come ready to swim – wearing swimwear and shower before arriving. Locker rooms are not available except for bathroom use and hand washing.

Participants and visitors to the outdoor activity pool and surrounding outdoor spaces are not required to wear a face covering. If an individual goes indoors, a face covering is required for anyone over the age of 12 or unless a medical condition or disability prevents a person from wearing a face covering. Face coverings are also not required when doing strenuous physical exercise (i.e. swimming, fitness class, weight room use, etc.)

Limit personal belongings and do not bring pool toys from home. Coast Guard approved personal floatation device (PFD or life jacket) is allowed from home.

Skip food and beverages, except for full water bottle. Bottle fill stations available indoors, but water fountains and for-purchase beverages are not available.

Be prepared to leave without changing clothes.

Pool rentals available

For community members seeking a rental reservation, there are opportunities to reserve the indoor pool for an invitation-only experience for up to 25 family and closest friends. With plenty of space to maintain physical distance, enhanced air circulation and fun waiting in the pool and adjacent patio space, Juniper staff are ready to help with a summer party reservation. Rentals begin on Monday, July 13. Additional details at www.bendparksandrec.org/fitness-swim/summer-reopening-facility-modifications/pool-party-reservations/. Call (541) 389-7665 for more information and reservations.

Extended hours

Beginning July 10, hours will be: