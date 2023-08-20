New wildfire west of Lake Billy Chinook prompts evacuations and a Level 2 alert

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Juniper Creek Fire is burning west of Lake Billy Chinook Sunday afternoon at last reported to be over 100 acres. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies and the Forest Service made an emergency Level 3 GO NOW evacuations in the immediate area and issued a Level 2 BE SET pre-evacuation alert for the Three Rivers subdivision.

Those within the gated Three Rivers Community are at a level 2 evacuation.

The following are Level 3 evacuation: 590 A road Jordan to the gravel dump west of the 590 A road South in Geneva RD past the cemetery.

Level 3 – GO NOW means Leave Immediately!

There is extreme danger in your area – evacuate now. Leave without delay, it is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.

Do not stop to gather your belongings or protect your home. Follow your emergency plan. Leave as fast as safely possible. Drive carefully. Turn on your headlights. Follow traffic safety warnings and instructions from local authorities. Use TripCheck.com or call 511 for road closure information. If you need emergency shelter, call 211 or 1-866-698-6155, visit 211info.org , or text your zip code to 898211. TTY: dial 711 and call 1-866-698-6155. Language interpreters are available by phone. Text is available Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., in Spanish and English. After you evacuate:

Do not return to the area until public safety officials announce the area is safe. Continue to check for updates through local city and county websites, social media, TV, and radio. {Local Resource for more Info} Once you are safe, check with friends and family. Visit wildfire.oregon.gov for more info.