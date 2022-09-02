Dry Creek Fire near Prineville threatening structures

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new fire being pushed by strong winds has been reported in Crook County Friday and it is threatening structures.

The Dry Creek Fire was at about 40 acres Friday afternoon, burning near Juniper Canyon south of Prineville.

Central Oregon Fire Information said the fire is burning in grass and brush.

It is being attacked from the ground and air, including with helicopters and and two single-engine air tankers.

A bulldozer is on scene working to establish a fireline.

RELATED: Eyes in the sky: Married Deschutes fire lookouts share day in their life

RELATED: Remote Oregon wildfire cameras become key to finding new smokes quickly

RELATED: Red-eye: Oregon fire detection plane looks for new starts in dead of night

RELATED: ‘Big responsibility’: An inside look into slowing wildfires with air tankers

This story will be updated with more information as it comes in.