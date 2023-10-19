▶️ Paraglider loses consciousness, crashes into Juniper Butte, deputies say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. — A paraglider who crashed into the side of Juniper Butte Wednesday afternoon was airlifted to the hospital.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said responded to a report at about 12:28 p.m. of a paraglider that crashed into the south side, about two-thirds of the way up the butte.

Deputies and paramedics arrived about 30 minutes later. The paraglider, a 52-year-old Redmond man, was found conscious and breathing. It was determined he injured his lower back, the back of his head and his left elbow.

It was also learned that the paraglider had lost consciousness while he was in the air, which led to the crash.

The man was taken to the top of the butte where a LifeFlight helicopter picked him up and took him to St. Charles in Bend for further care. There was no other immediate word on his condition.

