▶️ Juneteenth event kicks off in Prineville

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Father’s group wanted to help spread more outreach about Juneteenth throughout the High Desert.

Tuesday night the group stopped to celebrate in Crook County

“It’s real independence day,” said The Father’s Group executive director Kenny Adams. “It’s when everyone in the United States was free and that is definitely something to celebrate.”

Juneteenth isn’t until this weekend with a big event at Drake Park in Bend, but the fathers group decided to go around Central Oregon for pre-celebrations.

“Just let everyone know that hey look, this is what’s happening, were inviting everyone to come out, come out to know us and not only that, but come out to the park as well, cause there is going to be a lot on entertainment, a lot of good food, a lot of education and just a really good event over two days,” said Adams

The first stop to commemorate the official end of slavery in the United States was the Corral Taproom in Prineville.

“Just Prineville being a little bit more remote, so it was a good opportunity to just spread a little bit more awareness and people coming together just experiencing different things and getting to know each other,” said owner of the Corral Taproom, Jerry Kropacek.

Some locals were just glad they didn’t have to travel far to recognize the holiday.

“I think that this is great that we had this opportunity to be able to have this celebration here, yeah because I didn’t want to have to drive to Bend,” said the Prineville resident Anni Burger.

A holiday some are just now understanding, but one that’s been around for a long time.

“Since 1875 Juneteenth has been a holiday,” said Adams. “So now we are really making sure that everyone knows it’s a day of celebration, it’s a day of jubilee.”

2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

June 18th and 19th at Drake Park (Bend)

11 a.m.-6 p.m.