Junction City man convicted of sexually abusing child gets 204 years

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Junction City man who was convicted of nearly two dozen charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a child has been sentenced to 204 years in prison.

The Albany Democrat-Herald reports Michael Long was sentenced Tuesday in Linn County Circuit Court.

A jury found him guilty in February of 10 counts of sexual abuse, five counts of encouraging child sexual abuse, three counts of unlawful sexual penetration, three counts of sodomy and strangulation.

Investigators began investigating Long, who was then living in Tangent after they were told he had inappropriate interactions with a middle school-aged girl on Facebook.

That investigation uncovered a second victim involving a girl of elementary school age.