Judge tosses restriction against fed officers at protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a restriction he placed on federal officers’ actions in response to protests outside the federal courthouse in downtown Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman said Monday there was no further need for the order.

The order had restricted federal officers from engaging in crowd control activities beyond a one-block radius around the downtown courthouse.

The judge pointed out the lack of recent protests immediately outside or near the federal courthouse that have resulted in any response from federal officers.