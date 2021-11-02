Judge sides with Democrats in Oregon redisricting dispute

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A judge has found that new congressional districts passed by Oregon Democrats meet all legal criteria, with little evidence they amount to blatant partisan gerrymandering.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the tentative opinion, released Monday by retired state Judge Henry Breithaupt, is not the final word in an ongoing lawsuit, in which Republicans are seeking to have the new six-district congressional map redrawn.

Breithaupt is acting as a “special master” in the case, tasked with making findings of fact for a five-judge panel that will decide the outcome.

Following the latest U.S. Census Oregon received an additional seat in the U.S. House — increasing the number from five to six.

There are currently four Democratic U.S. House members from Oregon and one Republican.