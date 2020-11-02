Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a last-ditch Republican effort to invalidate nearly 127,000 votes in Houston.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen’s ruling Monday concerned ballots cast at drive-thru polling centers that were established during the pandemic.

The lawsuit was brought by conservative Texas activists who have railed against expanded voting access in Harris County.

The county is the nation’s third largest and a crucial battleground in Texas, where President Donald Trump and Republicans are bracing for the closest election in decades on Tuesday.