Judge grants order barring most Portland police tear gas use

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has backed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s restrictions on the city’s police use of a common tear gas with a 14-day court order banning the agent except when a life is at risk.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez’s ruling came following about an hour of argument and watching video evidence of recent protests.

The nonprofit Don’t Shoot Portland and two protesters on Friday sued the city, seeking to bar the Portland police use of tear gas to disperse large crowds of demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after Minneapolis officer pinned him to the ground with a knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes.