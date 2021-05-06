Judge declines to release man charged in US Capitol attack

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has declined to release one of two Oregon brothers accused in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol after finding his parents unsuitable to supervise him until trial.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Matthew Klein’s lawyer had asked that his 24-year-old client be allowed to stay with parents he described as deeply religious Christian missionaries and responsible people.

But a judge denied the request Tuesday, and both brothers remain behind bars in Portland.

It came after prosecutors submitted examples of text messages that showed his parents warning his younger brother that “braggers get caught.”

Matthew Klein and Jonathanpeter Klein both have pleaded not guilty.