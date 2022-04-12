Judge arrested on child porn allegations, placed on leave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s top judge for settling disputes between citizens and state agencies is facing child pornography allegations.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Chief Administrative Law Judge John Mann was booked into Washington County Jail last month on ten counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

He was released on bail hours later. A spokesperson for the Beaverton Police Department, which investigated the case, says Mann was arraigned Monday in Washington County Circuit Court.

A spokesperson for Gov. Kate Brown said Mann had been placed on unpaid administrative leave amid the investigation.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.