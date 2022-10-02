Journalist sues city of Medford and Jackson County over 2020 arrest

by The Associated Press
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon journalist is suing the city of Medford and Jackson County over her arrest in 2020, saying her rights were violated.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports April Ehrlich filed a legal complaint earlier this month seeking a jury trial and damages.

On Sept. 22, 2020, Ehrlich was working with Jefferson Public Radio when she was arrested while trying to cover a Medford Police sweep of a homeless camp in Hawthorne Park.

In a statement, the city of Medford said that the park closure was lawful and that journalists have no special or unique right of access to property closed to the general public.

