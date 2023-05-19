▶️ Guilty verdict in 2020 Madras murder

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Jefferson County jury came back with a guilty verdict Friday against a man in a 2020 murder in Madras.

Josiah Washington was found guilty on multiple charges including second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon for the shooting of 18-year-old Jonathan Bonfield in Madras.

Josiah and his brother, Jakobi, were arrested at the time.

Sentencing for Josiah is set for June 14.

Jakobi will go on trial in November.

RELATED: Report: Man convicted in murders of Terrebonne couple may get another trial