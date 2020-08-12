Josephine Co. fugitive arrested in stolen car after short chase near Terrebonne

A Josephine County fugitive driving a stolen car was arrested near Terrebonne Wednesday morning, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Undersheriff James Savage said a deputy was on his way to work in a marked patrol car just after 5 a.m. when he saw a car driving erratically on southbound Highway 97 a few miles north of Terrebonne.

The deputy called for assistance from Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office due to it being outside of Crook County.

Savage said the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car, a 1994 Geo Metro, did not stop and continued to drive recklessly.

The deputy followed the car into Terrebonne where it turned off Hwy 97 on to 11th for a short period. The Geo returned to Hwy 97 and headed south before turning on NW Odem Ave. where it was pinned in by the deputy.

The deputy performed a high-risk traffic stop with the help of a Warm Springs officer also on his way to work when he heard the pursuit. Savage said.

The driver, 29-year-old Travis Ray Buenafe was arrested.

Savage said Buenafe is a transient and was wanted by the State Parole Board and Josephine County. The car was reported stolen out of Phoenix, Ore., Savage said.

Buenafe was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, DUII, and attempt to elude.