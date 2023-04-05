Sisters council picks new city manager

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Jordan Wheeler has been chosen as the next city manager of Sisters. The City Council voted unanimously last week, the city announced.

Wheeler is currently the city manager in Sandy.

“I think bringing some consistency of leadership to the city manager position is another priority that I would come in with,” Wheeler said last week during a chance to meet with the public at a forum. “I feel I have a good background to be able to handle these challenges and help the Council and be successful.”

Wheeler was selected over three other candidates.

The hire is pending contract negotiations.