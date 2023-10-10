Jordan Davis coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater next summer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater has landed another big country act for the 2024 season.

Multi-Platinum, CMA award-winning artist and current reigning CMA Song of the Year winner Jordan Davis is adding Bend to his Damn Good Time tour. He’ll be in Central Oregon on June 20, 2024.

Davis is currently nominated for three CMA Awards. He won CMA Song of the Year in 2022 for “Buy Dirt” and is up for the award again this year for “Next Thing You Know.”

Online presale is Thursday at 10:00 a.m. The general onsale is Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Tyler Childers and Riley Green have already been announced as acts coming to Bend in 2024.

RELATED: Tyler Childers coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater for 2 shows next summer

RELATED: Hayden Homes Amphitheater announces 1st act of 2024 concert season