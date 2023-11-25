Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith hired at Michigan State

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith will get more chances at taking on the Oregon Ducks.

He is headed to the Big Ten after Michigan State University announced it hired Smith as its new head coach. Smith will be introduced next week, the university said.

Smith’s departure comes as most of the Pac-12 will dissolve next summer. Only OSU and Washington State will remain in the Pac-12. Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA are going to the Big Ten. Stanford and Cal are going to the ACC and the Colorado, Utah and the Arizona schools are headed to he Big 12.

RELATED: Oregon defeats Oregon State 31-7 for a spot in the Pac-12 title game

Smith and the Beavers just finished an 8-4 season in which they were in contention for the Pac-12 championship before last week’s close loss to Washington, 22-20. The Beavers lost the season finale to the Ducks Friday, 31-7.

Smith led the Beavers to an 18-7 record over the last two seasons. Oregon State was ranked as high as No. 10 this season.

The Spartans will visit Oregon on Oct. 5, 2024, in their first season as Big Ten rivals.

Here is the announcement from Michigan State:

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Jonathan Smith, who has led Oregon State to new heights during his tenure over the past six seasons, has been named Michigan State University’s 26th head football coach.

Smith will be introduced at a press conference on campus early next week.

Named the 2022 Pac-12 Co-Coach of the Year, Smith built Oregon State into one of the top teams in the conference. He led the Beavers, who were ranked as high as 11th in the College Football Playoff rankings this season, to an 8-4 record in the regular season and their third straight bowl appearance, a first for the program since 2006-09. OSU has gone 25-13 the past three seasons under Smith, including a No. 17 ranking in 2022 and a win over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl. He also has experience coaching in the College Football Playoff as an offensive coordinator at Washington in 2016.

The hire requires formal approval from the MSU Board of Trustees at a future meeting.

“Today is an exciting day for Michigan State as we welcome Jonathan Smith, wife Candice, and children Robert, Bella and Charles to our Spartan family,” said MSU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Alan Haller. “Jonathan has a proven track record of success, building the Oregon State program from the ground up by implementing a plan resulting in sustained historic success for the Beavers. He’s been a part of championship staffs, coached in the College Football playoff, and understands what’s required to be successful at the highest level, learning from some of the game’s most successful coaches.

“On the field, his teams are tough and physical, yet innovative. This year, Oregon State has controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, ranking among the nation’s leaders in both rushing offense and rushing defense. He’s shown not only the ability to recruit talented student-athletes who fit his system, but also to develop and maximize players once they’re in the program. At his core, he’s a quarterbacks coach, and throughout his career he’s been instrumental in the development of young quarterbacks, which is essential in today’s college football landscape.

“Beyond the football field, the Smith family will be an excellent addition to the entire Michigan State University community. Jonathan and Candice are excited to be invested community members and realize that Spartan football is just one part of the University’s larger mission.

“With the Tom Izzo Football Building nearing completion, demonstrating our commitment to providing championship resources, and with the support of our passionate and loyal fan base, this is certainly an exciting time to begin a new era of Spartan Football. Jonathan has a great appreciation for the rich history and tradition of our program, and is committed to doing what’s required to compete for championships at the Big Ten and national level.”

Known for developing talent, the 44-year-old Smith has coached seven All-Americans during his OSU tenure, including six the past two seasons in 2021 and 2022 (WR/PR Anthony Gould, LB Jack Colletto and OL Taliese Fuaga in 2022; LB Avery Roberts, RB B.J. Baylor and OL Nathan Eldridge in 2021). In addition, Colletto was named the 2022 Paul Hornung Award winner for the nation’s most versatile player, marking Oregon State’s fourth major award winner in school history. Smith has also coached two Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Players of the Year in Jermar Jefferson (2018) and Damien Martinez (2022) and four Freshman All-Americans overall. OSU has tallied 59 All-Pac-12 selections the past five seasons.

Eight Beavers have been drafted under Smith’s tutelage, and an additional 17 have signed as undrafted free agents. Earlier this year, tight end Luke Musgrave became the highest-drafted OSU player in nine years as he was picked in the second round (No. 41 overall) by the Green Bay Packers.

Smith helped create one of the toughest home atmospheres in all of college football, as Oregon State compiled a 16-2 record at Reser Stadium over the last three years.

Off the field, Smith has led a culture of success in the classroom with a total of 151 Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll selections in his first five seasons.

Oregon State has been ranked in the AP Top 25 the first 12 weeks of the season, a first in program history, including two victories over ranked opponents (No. 10 Utah, No. 18 UCLA). The Beavers have one of the best defenses in the country, ranking seventh in the FBS in sacks (3.00 per game), 17th in rushing defense (104.1 ypg) and 18th in interceptions (12). On the offensive side of the ball, Smith has mentored quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei this season to a career high in passing yards (2,638; 219.8 ypg) in addition to his 21 touchdown passes. The Beavers are averaging 33.8 points per game, good for fourth in the Pac-12 and 26th in the FBS, and rank 36th in the country in total offense (426.9 ypg). Sophomore Damien Martinez, a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, leads the Pac-12 in rushing yards (1,185; 98.8 ypg) and has been helped by an offensive line that was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award. That group has been anchored by junior offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga, who is one of seven semifinalists for the Outland Trophy.

Smith was named the Pac-12 Co-Head Coach of the Year and the AFCA Region 5 Coach of the Year in 2022 after leading Oregon State to 10 wins for just the third time in program history. The Beavers (10-3, 6-3 Pac-12) finished No. 17 in both the AP and Coaches Poll following a 30-3 win over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl. OSU ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (20.0 ppg), rushing defense (108.2 ypg), total defense (332.8 ypg) and pass efficiency defense (114.1 rating).

Smith led the Beavers to their first winning campaign and bowl appearance in eight years during the 2021 season as Oregon State went 7-5 in the regular season and earned a berth to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. The offense was the key to OSU’s resurgence, setting a program record with 6.4 yards per play while averaging 31.2 points per game and gaining 5,581 total yards. In addition, B.J. Baylor became the first Beaver to lead the Pac-12 in rushing (1,337 yards) since 2003.

During the shortened 2020 season, Jermar Jefferson earned All-America honors for the second time in his career and was tabbed the Co-Offensive Player of the Year by The Associated Press. A member of Smith’s first recruiting class, Jefferson closed his OSU career ranked fifth in school history in rushing yards (2,923), rushing touchdowns (27) and 100-yard games (15). He was also selected as a Freshman All-American and the Pac-12’s Freshman Offensive Player of the Year in 2018. Jefferson was one of three players to earn first-team All-Pac-12 accolades, becoming the first Beavers to earn first-team all-league honors since 2013.

In just his second season in Corvallis in 2019, Smith nearly led the Beavers to a bowl game, coming up just short at 5-7 while still tying for second place in the Pac-12 North (4-5). The beginning stages of his program development were on display with statistical improvements on both sides of the ball while also winning three road league games for the first time in six seasons. Redshirt junior linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. led the nation with an OSU school-record 22.5 tackles for loss with 14 sacks to earn first-team All-America honors.

Smith returned to his alma mater as head coach on Nov. 29, 2017, following a highly successful four-year stint as offensive coordinator at Washington. He inherited a program that went from winless in the Pac-12 the year before his arrival as head coach to one of the top teams in the conference and consecutive Top 25 rankings six seasons later.

A four-year letterwinner at quarterback for the Beavers from 1998-2001, Smith helped lead OSU to its greatest season in school history in 2000 with a school-record 11 wins, No. 4 ranking in the AP Poll, and a 41-9 victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. He was named the Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP for his three-touchdown, 305-yard performance against the Fighting Irish.

Smith finished his career as the all-time leader in school history in passing yards (9,680), touchdown passes (55), single-game passing yards (469 vs. Washington in 1998) and single-season passing yards (3,053). He also left OSU ranked No. 3 in conference history for passing yards and total offense, and his 9,680 passing yards are still third in school history. Smith was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week multiple times during his career and he earned honorable mention all-league honors twice.

Smith – who joined Oregon State as a walk-on – earned his first career start midway through his freshman season in 1998, and the two-time captain held that position the rest of his time in Corvallis, spanning a total of 38 games.

Following his prominent collegiate career, Smith entered the coaching ranks as a graduate assistant at OSU under National Championship-winning coach Dennis Erickson in 2002. He also was a GA under Mike Riley, the winningest coach in Oregon State history, in 2003. During his time as a graduate assistant, Smith helped the Beavers to the 2002 Insight Bowl and the 2003 Las Vegas Bowl and worked with longtime NFL quarterback Derek Anderson.

Smith landed his first full-time coaching position as the quarterbacks coach at Idaho in 2004, and in his final season with the Vandals in 2009, the team ranked ninth in the nation for total offense (451.4 yards per game), 12th for passing offense (286.7 yards per game) and 20th in scoring (32.7 points per game).

He then spent two seasons (2010-11) as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Montana. During the 2011 season, the Grizzlies posted one of the best offenses in the country and advanced to the FCS semifinals.

Smith made the jump to FBS in 2012 and joined Chris Peterson’s staff at Boise State as the quarterbacks coach for two seasons (2012-13). The Broncos won a share of the Mountain West Conference title in his first season at BSU and also posted a win over Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Smith then followed Peterson to Washington to be the program’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and the Huskies quickly turned into a national power. Smith helped the Huskies to one of their best seasons in school history in 2016, when UW won 12 games, claimed the Pac-12 title, earned a berth in the College Football Playoff, and finished No. 4 in the national polls. He mentored quarterback Jake Browning, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, to a record-setting career in Washington. Browning set a school record with 43 touchdown passes as a sophomore in 2017 while throwing for 3,430 yards. The Huskies won 10 games in 2017 and advanced to their second straight New Year’s Six bowl game with an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl.

Smith was a three-year starting quarterback at Glendora (Calif.) High School before his record-setting career at Oregon State, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies in 2001.

THE SMITH FILE

BORN: Jan. 18, 1979

WIFE: Candice

CHILDREN: Three children: Robert, Bella and Charles

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from Oregon State in 2001.

PLAYING EXPERIENCE: Four-year letterwinner as a quarterback at Oregon State (1998-2001).

PREVIOUS COACHING EXPERIENCE:

Head Coach at Oregon State (2017-23)

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach at Washington (2014-17)

Quarterbacks Coach at Boise State (2012-13)

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach at Montana (2010-11)

Quarterbacks Coach at Idaho (2004-09)

Graduate Assistant at Oregon State (2002-03)



HEAD COACHING RECORD: 34-35 in six seasons as head coach at Oregon State (2017-23).



POSTSEASON EXPERIENCE/BOWL TEAMS: Coach: 2022 Las Vegas Bowl, 2021 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, 2017 Fiesta, 2016 College Football Playoff Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, 2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl, 2014 Cactus Bowl, 2013 Hawai’I Bowl, 2012 Las Vegas Bowl, 2009 Humanitarian Bowl, 2003 Las Vegas Bowl, 2002 Insight Bowl. Player: 2000 Fiesta Bowl, 1999 O’ahu Bowl.

