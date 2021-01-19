Jon Arnett, star college and NFL running back, dies at 85

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jon Arnett, one of Southern California’s greatest running backs who went on to become a five-time Pro Bowl player for the Los Angeles Rams, has died.

He was 85.

USC says Arnett died Saturday of heart failure in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Arnett earned the nickname “Jaguar Jon” for his acrobatic agility and elusiveness running the ball that he honed as a youth gymnast.

He lettered at USC from 1954-56.

Arnett was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

Arnett was a five-time Pro Bowl selection with the Rams.

He also played for the Chicago Bears during his 10-year NFL career.