Johnson & Johnson’s 1-dose shot offers good COVID protection, hope

(AP) – Johnson & Johnson says its vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 with just one shot.

It’s not as strong as some two-shot rivals, but it’s still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses.

In Washington, the Biden administration says it’s taking “creative steps” to build broader public support for its $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan.

President Joe Biden and his new treasury secretary say the cost of doing too little is much greater than the cost of doing and spending too much.

Meanwhile, cities and states are enlisting nontraditional people in the nation’s vaccination efforts, including event organizers and other logistics experts.